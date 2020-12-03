McEntire

Country artists REBA McENTIRE, MIRANDA LAMBERT, TIM McGRAW, DARIUS RUCKER and more are helping ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL launch its "We Won't Stop" campaign to support its mission of finding cures and saving children. The artists have taken to the airwaves and social media to encourage fans to make a monthly commitment to ST. JUDE as a "Partner In Hope," which gets them a free "We Won't Stop" t-shirt. Watch a clip of the artists sharing their support for the hospital here.

Effective TODAY (12/3), those who register as monthly donors will receive a t-shirt. Find more information here.

