KJOY Brings Seasonal Joy

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WKJY (KJOY 98.3)/LONG ISLAND is spending the holiday season granting wishes to their listeners and neighbors in need. Partnered with JOVIA FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION, the station will provide toys, appliances, and more to recipients nominated by listeners, as part of KJOY 98.3 HOLIDAY WISH.

WKJY PD JON DANIELS said, “Our HOLIDAY WISH program is one of the most rewarding things we do at KJOY 98.3.” “We’re more than just LONG ISLAND’s PLACE TO RELAX - we’re LONG ISLANDERS too, and we feel great about partnering with JOVIA to help the community when we can, especially during these trying times.”

Listeners nominate a friend, family member, or co-worker to receive a ‘wish.’ Station staffers select wishes to fulfill and work with community organizations to obtain products as necessary. Nominations are being accepted until DECEMBER 20th.

« see more Net News