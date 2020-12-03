Closing Time

RADIO DISNEY will close in first quarter 2021. The closure, confirmed by a release from the company, was first reported by BROADCASTING AND CABLE's NEXT TV, which said that the news of the shutdown of the 24-year-old children's music channel and its five-year-old RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY companion channel was conveyed to the division's 36 staffers in a conference call TODAY (12/3) by DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION Pres./Chief Creative Officer GARY MARSH. Staffers will be let go early in 2021 and will get enhanced severance.

B&C/NEXT TV quotes MARSH as thanking GM PHIL GUERINI and the staff "for their work over the years to cultivate and amplify the careers of music artists that became the definitive voices of their generation. The innovation and creativity of this team helped to deliver unforgettable experiences. RADIO DISNEY has made an indelible impact on my family -- and on millions of others."

A statement from THE WALT DISNEY CO. said, "The difficult decision to close these two radio networks coincided with DISNEY's recently announced structural changes that call for DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids' and family content for DISNEY+ and DISNEY CHANNELS. Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events."

RADIO DISNEY ceased to air on broadcast radio in 2015, but continued online and on SIRIUSXM, the latter deal ending this year. RADIO DISNEY COUNTY, which launched in 2015, airs on the sole remaining broadcast station among the former RADIO DISNEY group, KRDC-A/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES, which will be sold. Both RADIO DISNEY and RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY were added to ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM platform last year (NET NEWS 11/25/19). RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY opened a new studio on NASHVILLE's MUSIC ROW in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/15/19).

The announcement does not affect RADIO DISNEY in LATIN AMERICA or DISNEY's other remaining radio operation, ESPN RADIO.

« see more Net News