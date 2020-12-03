Closing Time

RADIO DISNEY will close in first quarter 2021, reports BROADCASTING AND CABLE's NEXT TV, which says that the news of the shutdown of the children's music channel and its RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY companion channel was conveyed to the division's 36 staffers in a conference call TODAY (12/3) by DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION Pres./Chief Creative Officer GARY MARSH. Staffers will be let go early in 2021 and will get enhanced severance.

B&C/NEXT TV quotes MARSH as thanking GM PHIL GUERINI and the staff "for their work over the years to cultivate and amplify the careers of music artists that became the definitive voices of their generation. The innovation and creativity of this team helped to deliver unforgettable experiences. RADIO DISNEY has made an indelible impact on my family -- and on millions of others."

RADIO DISNEY ceased to air on broadcast radio in 2015, but continued online and on SIRIUSXM, the latter deal ending this year. RADIO DISNEY COUNTY airs on the sole remaining broadcast station among the former RADIO DISNEY group, KRDC-A/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES, which will be sold. The announcement does not affect RADIO DISNEY in LATIN AMERICA or DISNEY's other remaining radio operation, ESPN RADIO.

