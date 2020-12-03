Fires Up Esports Platform

ARIZONA-based RIVIERA BROADCASTING has launched CHOSEN RIVAL, an Esports gaming platform. CHOSEN RIVAL's first scheduled tournament, JINGLE ALL THE WAY - NBA 2K is set for DECEMBER 18 & 19.

RIVIERA BROADCASTING and R360 SOLUTIONS Pres./CEO JEFF TRUMPER commented, "Esports has risen to become one of the world’s biggest media sectors and we’re proud to partner with enterprise software provider RIVAL and bring ARIZONA a world-class platform and experience. We’ve only been sharing our news with our local business and brand partners over the past few days and the excitement level is palpable. They know that ‘gamers’ span across age demos and lifestyles and have significant purchasing power. Plus, they give significant time and attention to it."

RIVAL EVP/Global Brand And Sponsorships BRIAN DUBISKI added, "t’s exciting to partner with such a progressive group in the broadcast media and digital space that had a vision to be the leader in this vertical. Creating a unique gaming community for engagement, offering new touchpoints for their corporate partners and paired with their marketing and promotional strength is a fierce combination."

RIVIERA BROADCASTING owns and operates PHOENIX radio stations Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1), Hot AC KMVA-KZON and Classic Hits KOAI (WOW 95.1 & 94.9)

