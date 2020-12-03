Ken Wall

DALLAS-based CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK announced TODAY (12/3) the hiring of longtime programmer KEN WALL of PARTNERED PROGRAMMING GROUP, who will oversee the entire slate of Country formats, including the Great Country format and the soon to be added Today’s Country and Classic Country. WALL has more than 32 years of programming management experience, and 36 years of on-air talent in Country, Top 40, Classic Hits and more.

MARK MCCRAY, CLEAR's Pres. of Programming and Operations, said, “We are very excited to have someone with KEN’s programming experience and talent on our team. His awarding-winning reputation and expertise,will position us as a leader in Country music formats and take our CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK to the next level.”

COO GARY SPURGEON added, “Programming is our passion! KEN WALL is one of the most passionate programming talents I know. It’s great to be working with him again. What a great addition to our team."

WALL said, “I am really pumped to be a part of CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK. MARK and GARY are real radio broadcasters who understand great programming and great local radio. These guys get it!”

