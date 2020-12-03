Fun And Games!

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO’s MPR NEWS and KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL are collaborating on a new addition to the MPR NEWS program lineup. THE WARMING HOUSE will air SUNDAY EVENINGS at 7p beginning THIS WEEKEND (12/5) featuring music, games, uplifting news stories from around the region. The program will be co-hosted by MPR NEWS’ NINA MOINI and THE CURRENT’S SEAN MCPHERSON. It will be produced by TIFFANY HANSSEN.

MCPHERSON said, “THE WARMING HOUSE is the dinner party you wish you could go to right now but can’t. From the safety of your radio, NINA and I want to bring you that experience of fun, laughter and feel-good entertainment. We’re excited to share this hour with listeners each week.”

Further, THE CURRENT is continuing with its SOUNDS LIKE HOME festival series, where they feature local or regional artists performing online. The latest event takes place this weekend (12/5-6). Learn more here.



