DAN LE BATARD has announced that he is leaving ESPN "to pursue a new opportunity." The final spisode of "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" on ESPN RADIO and his last show as host of "HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE" on ESPN will ait on JANUARY 4th; the TV show will continue with other hosts.

“It was mutually agreed that it was best for both sides to move on to new opportunities and we worked together closely to make that possible,” said ESPN EVP/Exec. Editor NORBY WILLIAMSON “We thank DAN for his many years and contributions to ESPN and wish him all the best going forward.”

LE BATARD, the former MIAMI HERALD columnist, said, “Gracias to ESPN for unleashing PAPI and STUGOTZ upon an unsuspecting AMERICA, and for lending its substantive credibility to our careening clown car. Can't believe STUGOTZ finally achieved his dream of becoming a high-priced free agent. I'm forever indebted to ERIK RYDHOLM, MATT KELLIHER and their vibrant team for providing a creative oasis across a decade, and for expanding the LE BATARD family to include so many brilliant colleagues who have become forever friends, bonded eternally by laughter and love. Want to also extend my gratitude to CHUCK SALITURO, JIMMY PITARO, TRAUG KELLER, MARCIA KEEGAN, CONNOR SCHELL, JUAN DIAZ, MIKE FOSS, AMANDA GIFFORD, LIAM CHAPMAN, MEGAN JUDGE, ELIZABETH FIERMAN, the HIALEAH-soaked crew at INAGINA ...and when did this become a droning acceptance speech instead of a quick goodbye? In short, thank you, DISNEY and ESPN, for a quarter century of absurd blessings. To our loyal army of concerned fans, and to everyone who walked along and played an instrument in our Marching Band to Nowhere, know that it is a very exciting time for us, not a sad one. And that you'll be hearing our laughter again soon enough.”

