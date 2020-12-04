Downtown Music Publishing

DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING has acquired the rights to music from the catalog of legendary songwriter and record producer WILLIAM “MICKEY” STEVENSON. The former head of MOTOWN A&R was not only responsible for signing talent like MARTHA REEVES, MARVIN GAYE, STEVIE WONDER AND THE FOUR TOPS, and recruiting the label’s famed studio band after joining in 1959, but also penning classic songs for EDDIE HOLLAND, GAYE, KIM WESTON, THE SUPREMES, THE TEMPTATIONS and many others.

BERRY GORDY, the iconic music industry executive and founder of MOTOWN RECORDS, has publicly credited STEVENSON as “one of the greatest creative forces during MOTOWN’s formative years.”

MICKEY STEVENS said, “I’m beyond excited to partner with Downtown. Our partnership covers many songs that are near and dear to me, and I have full confidence that my creative legacy is in good hands.”

DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING Global Pres. MIKE SMITH added, "Opportunities to work with a catalog of this caliber don’t come around that often. It is a genuine privilege to work with someone like MICKEY, who is not only an important songwriter, but a pivotal figure in the musical legacy of MOTOWN. Beyond songwriting, MICKEY’s contributions as the head of MOTOWN A&R in the 1960s and his establishment of MOTOWN’s studio band, THE FUNK BROTHERS, helped to cultivate the ‘MOTOWN Sound’ that is foundational to pop music."

« see more Net News