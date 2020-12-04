Primary Wave, Red Cross Join

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC and the AMERICAN RED CROSS are partnering for a new “giving back” partnership that provides the organization access to to the music publisher's extensive library of music catalogs, artists and other content without licensing fees. The relationship kicked off yesterday with the launch of the RED CROSS PSA and an accompanying social music video that highlight and promote their disaster relief efforts.

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC COO RAMON VILLA commented, “Musically, we aim to align ourselves with timeless icons and the team at AMERICAN RED CROSS is beyond that status. They are heroes. This is a very special partnership for our entire team and this collaboration is just the first of many that will continue to develop over years to come.”

The PSA, created by RED CROSS creative agency of record BBDO NY, features a custom-recorded rendition (produced by JON LEVINE) of BURT BACHARACH’s classic hit “What The World Needs Now," which PRIMARY WAVE contributed pro-bono for this holiday campaign. The PSA tells the story of a family who has lost everything in a disaster, yet somehow holds onto hope. The woman continuing to play the piano amidst the ruins of her home is symbolic of how people have persevered through many challenges this past year.

Added AMERICAN RED CROSS VP/Marketing Strategy & Creative Services SELMA BOUGHL, “2020 has been marked with devastation, but also with strength and kindness. Through music, the RED CROSS can tell stories about this year that we hope will inspire AMERICANS to help their neighbors in need. PRIMARY WAVE’s powerful music catalog and roster of artists will help us shed light on humanitarian needs and hope for the future.”

A compilation music video featuring SMOKEY ROBINSON, LEONA LEWIS, TORI KELLY and SAM FISHER singing together and separately “What The World Needs Now” accompanies the PSA on social media and will be available for purchase with proceeds going toward AMERICAN RED CROSS. Throughout the video, there is imagery of record-breaking natural disasters that took place throughout 2020 such as the CALIFORNIA and OREGON wildfires, HURRICANE DELTA, IOWA derecho, the MICHIGAN SAG RIVER dam break, and HURRICANE LAURA.

Said SMOKEY ROBINSON, “It was an honor to cover such a classic BACHARACH song and for such a beautiful cause. We have all gone through a lot this year and together with AMERICAN RED CROSS, we were hoping to show that the only thing a disaster can’t destroy is your hope. Please spread the love.”

« see more Net News