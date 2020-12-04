The Ace & TJ Show

After a better than 10 year absence from FLORENCE, SC, "THE ACE & TJ SHOW" returns to air weekday mornings 5a-10a (ET) on the station they used to be on, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WJMX (103X) .

In addition to the live radio show, WJMX adds itself to the list of ACE & TJ stations getting daily unique content to sell on not just radio but also podcasts, live stream, social media, video, database marketing, app, site and with its distance friendly from CHARLOTTE proximity, live ACE & TJ PARTY like it’s 2021 events.

iHEARTMEDIA VP Programming LJ SMITH declared, "We couldn’t be more excited to have ACE & TJ back on WJMX in FLORENCE. What I most appreciate about ACE and TJ is their willingness to work with the markets. There’s not much they would not do to help their affiliates, and that’s one of the reasons we expect nothing but great things out of this relationship."

Commented ACE, "To be able to return to an area where we have had great success before is very satisfying. It’s another step towards our goal of covering all of the CAROLINAS.”

Added TJ, "We’ve wanted this for so long. We love the people of the PEEDEE and are looking forward to reconnecting with them.” –

The ACE & TJ Show is available for radio station syndication for Top 40, Hot AC, AC, Country and Classic Hits stations throughout the country. For information, contact ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212 6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

