Fine

MAGIC BROADCASTING II, LLC has agreed to a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve contesting and antenna lighting and registration rule violations at Talk WVFT (REAL TALK 93.3)/GRETNA-TALLAHASSEE, FL and Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY, FL.

MAGIC will pay a $125,000 fine to settle the matter. The violations involved WVFT's tower not being properly lit for more than a year, and had been sold to MAGIC in 2012 without the FCC being notified; the contest violations involved to WILN contests, the "Troll Tracker" and "Alexa Almighty" contests, that had pre-selected winners and fake telephone calls from "contestants" aired on voice-tracked afternoon shows.

In other FCC actions, the Commission reached Consent Decrees with NRG LICENSE SUB, LLC (several WISCONSIN and ILLINOIS stations) and RAVEN LICENSE SUB, LLC (additional WISCONSIN stations) to resolve political public file violations. The licensees will be required to adhere to compliance plans but were not fined.

