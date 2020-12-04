Top Podcasts

PODTRAC has released its NOVEMBER 2020 ranking of its Top 20 podcasts based on U.S. Unique Monthly Audience, with the top four spots unchanged. The top 20 podcasts were the same as the previous month, with big upward moves for "THIS AMERICAN LIFE," "THE DAN BONGINO SHOW," and "WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!," and the biggest drop befalling "CALL HER DADDY.".

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (4) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (8) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7) DATELINE NBC (6) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (12) CALL HER DADDY (5) NPR POLITICS (11) PARDON MY TAKE (10) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (9) RADIOLAB (13) FRESH AIR (16) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (18) PLANET MONEY (14) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (15) HIDDEN BRAIN (17) SHORT WAVE (20) FIVETHIRTYEIGHT POLITICS (19)

