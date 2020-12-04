Coming Up Tuesday, Dec. 8

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 at 1p Eastern, TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP is presenting a webinar, TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR FUTURE.

JOHNSON commented, "It's time to stop playing defense and prepare to make 2021 your best year ever. Radio personalities and programmers have tremendous skills that are highly marketable. In my new webinar, TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR FUTURE, I'll show you how to build a better future without depending on your company."

JOHNSON added, "This is NOT a webinar that suggests taking on more voice-tracking or start a VO business. Find out how personalities and programmers can thrive in challenging times by taking charge of your future. This may be just what you need to recapture the excitement of creativity and use your skills to secure a brighter tomorrow."

JOHNSON will be on hand to answer questions live following the webinar, presented by BENZTOWN.

An important note from TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP: Everyone must sign up to attend this webinar, even if you've previously auto-subscribed.

