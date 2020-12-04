Warner Music Nashville

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and HALLMARK CHANNEL are joining forces for a second year with the release of, "HALLMARK CHANNEL's CHRISTMAS Album Vol. 2." The collaboration, which began last year (NET NEWS 12/2/19), contains both previously released tracks and original CHRISTMAS songs hand-picked by HALLMARK and sung by members of the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE roster. Artists appearing on the project include BRETT ELDREDGE, GABBY BARRETT, RANDY TRAVIS, INGRID ANDRESS, HIGH VALLEY, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, SHY CARTER and more.

The album is available now and can be heard wherever music is streamed.

