Esiason

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK morning co-host BOOMER ESIASON is helping a woman in need in his hometown by reaching out for donations to help her keep her home after incurring heavy medical bills for her mother's medical care.

On FRIDAY morning's edition of "BOOMER AND GIO," ESIASON told the story of COLLEEN, a employee of the HOME DEPOT for 23 years in his hometown of EAST ISLIP, LONG ISLAND, who is autistic and has incurred medical bills taking care of her mother, thus putting her in danger of losing her home. ESIASON, alerted to the situation by COLLEEN's HOME DEPOT colleague SUSAN PALADINO, reached out to several contacts in an attempt to help, and ultimately joined with JOE WINTERS of WFAN client WINTER BROTHERS, who also runs the WINTERS CENTER FOR AUTISM, in creating a donation page for COLLEEN, with ESIASON promising to match the first $25,000 donated. As of FRIDAY afternoon, the page has raised over $80,000.

“It’s my hometown, and a woman who needs our help. Her story was brought to me by SUSAN PALADINO, the angel who is watching out for COLLEEN in this,” said ESIASON on FRIDAY's show. “This is a very, very difficult thing. But getting JOE WINTERS involved so I can make sure this happens correctly, along with the attorney who is basically doing this gratis, and the court clerks… hopefully it will alleviate some of the stress COLLEEN is dealing with. They’ve already raised $11,000, and we need to blow this away to give her a chance to live a relatively normal life in her house in EAST ISLIP.”

Read all about the campaign to lend a hand to COLLEEN by clicking here, and donate by clicking here.

