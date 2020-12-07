Tony Hoffer (Photo: Joshua Shultz)

Producer/Mixer TONY HOFFER has launched a new record label, TIGER TONE RECORDS. The new label will be part of the [PIAS] family of indie labels. HOFFER has worked with artists like BECK, PHOENIX, M83 and THE KOOKS. HOFFER also has seven GRAMMY and MERCURY PRIZE nominations.

HOFFER commented, "I wanted to start a label so I could have a better hand in artist signings as well as develop artists over a longer arc of their career. I’ve spent the last 20+ years on the artist side as a producer and mixer and will use my studio background to accelerate artist development. TIGER TONE will initially focus on Alt-Pop artists as that’s the space I’m most familiar with. I’ll sign artists who have exceptional, left-of-center catchy songs with an interesting voice driving the songs as well as a strong identity. I’m also excited to partner with [PIAS] and have TIGER TONE stand alongside some of my favorite labels such as MUTE, DFA and BELLA UNION.

TIGER TONE’s flagship signee is NYC indie synth-rockers, VHS COLLECTION.The band have worked with HOFFER over the past two years gaining over 100 million SPOTIFY streams. Recently, they shared their first track with the label, "Searching For The Light".

[PIAS] co-founder KENNY GATES said, "I am very excited about our partnership with TONY. Above and beyond his producer’s track record , TONY has a passion and drive to discover new and dynamic talent. I have no doubt TIGER TONE will usher in defining artists that [PIAS] will cultivate and drive towards international success."

