Unionized

The content-creating staff at AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON has voted to unionize, with SAG-AFTRA representing the bargaining unit of 80 employees. The unit includes hosts, reporters, producers, editors and engineers in the news, programming, and digital departments.

SAG-AFTRA Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS said, "On behalf of our membership, I am delighted to welcome WAMU's talented team of content creators to SAG-AFTRA and to support their efforts for a fair contract. SAG-AFTRA is dedicated to supporting public media professionals as they organize, and WAMU's vote to join our union is an important milestone in these efforts."

WAMU "MORNING EDITION" local host ESTHER CIAMMACHILLI said, “WAMU’s content creators, as a collective bargaining unit represented by SAG-AFTRA, are thrilled to advance our shared beliefs in transparency, accountability, fairness and most importantly, the truth.”

“This is a remarkable day,” said WAMU reporter ALLY SCHWEITZER. “For the first time in the station’s history, employees have won the legal right to advocate for ourselves in the workplace. We look forward to negotiating in good faith with AMERICAN UNIVERSITY."

