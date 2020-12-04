Beaslie Media Group Charlotte Raises 85k With Secret Santa

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CHARLOTTE announced TODAY (12/4) that Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1), Urban WPEG (POWER 98), Country WSOC, Urban AC WBAV (V101.9) and AC WKQC (CHRISTMAS K104.7) raised $85,000 during the "9th Annual Secret Santa" event to benefit the children at NOVANT HEALTH HEMBY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.

The live radiothon took place on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3rd, beginning at 6a (ET) from the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Studios in CHARLOTTE, NC.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CHARLOTTE Operations Manager JOHN REYNOLDS said, “That was an amazing day of local radio. Raising 85K in the middle of a pandemic speaks to the caliber of talent we have in our CHARLOTTE cluster and the power of local radio! Thank you all for making 'Secret Santa' a big success through all the hurdles we had to get here.”

