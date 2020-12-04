Cortez

Look for an "official announcement" in the early part of the new year, but as of this MONDAY (12/7) COX MEDIA Hot AC KSMG (MAGIC 105.3)/SAN ANTONIO's drive time personalities are switching air shifts.

TONY CORTEZ moves from afternoons to mornings, and will become half of the newly-minted JENNY & TONY IN THE MORNING SHOW. That sets up ADAM MICHAELS in pm drive.

CORTEZ took to FACEBOOK to share the news. See that here.

