Tony Cortez And Adam Michaels Switch Drive Time Shifts At KSMG (Magic 105.3)/San Antonio
Look for an "official announcement" in the early part of the new year, but as of this MONDAY (12/7) COX MEDIA Hot AC KSMG (MAGIC 105.3)/SAN ANTONIO's drive time personalities are switching air shifts.
TONY CORTEZ moves from afternoons to mornings, and will become half of the newly-minted JENNY & TONY IN THE MORNING SHOW. That sets up ADAM MICHAELS in pm drive.
CORTEZ took to FACEBOOK to share the news. See that here.