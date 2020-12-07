Christmas Format Flips Continue

This year, Americans are experiencing a very different holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts are discouraging travel and big family celebrations, and encouraging staying at home. That's having quite an impact on anxiety and depression for everyone. It's a proven fact that listening to music is a good treatment for mental health issues. The radio industry is sympathetic to that fact, and is embracing its ability to help with relief from COVID burnout with CHRISTMAS music.

The latest group added to the list of CHRISTMAS format flips comes from the RADIO CONSULTING SERVICES roster (NET NEWS 12/4) KWSW AC(EZ 980)/EUREKA, CA, KIYS HD-2 Adult Hits (94.1 REINDEER RADIO) /JONESBORO, AR, WDSN AC (SUNNY 106)/DUBOIS, PA , and KUMR AC (SUNNY 104.5)/ROLLA, MO.

The number of stations flipping to all CHRISTMAS this year has significantly increased, and the list keeps getting longer and longer. Make sure your listening to one of these CHRISTMAS stations to get you in the mood while you decorate the house or home office this year.

If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

