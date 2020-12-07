Celebrating Hatsgiving

iHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL (FM 106.1)/MILWAUKEE collected a total of 225 hats during their second annual HATSGIVING drive to benefit children from pediatric cancer centers from the community.



FM106.1 on-air personalities RIDDER, SCOTT & SHANNEN, JAMIE MARTIN, QUINN, HANNAH and the weekend jocks encouraged listeners to donate handmade or store-bought hats at the radio station throughout the month of NOVEMBER. Since its inception in 2013, Hatsgiving.org has collected more than 26,000 hats for more than 60 pediatric cancer treatment centers across the country, including CHILDREN'S WISCONSIN HOSPITAL.



Station PD SHANNA "QUINN" CUDECK commented, “We weren’t sure how many hats we would collect this year, but I am proud to say that we have collected 225, exceeding our goal of 106 hats. MILWAUKEE really showed up during this crazy year for HATSGIVING to show support for children in our community.”

« see more Net News