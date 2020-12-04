Fitz

HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE morning show "FITZ In The Morning” will be ending in the next few weeks, the company has confirmed. Host FITZ plans to focus his attention on his weekly syndicated show, “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40 with FITZ,” which he began hosting in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/19/19), as well as the creation of new projects. No replacement has been named.

The show debuted on more than 300 stations, and currently has 264 affiliates, according to HUBBARD, which has an ownership stake in the program.

Said FITZ, “While I will dearly miss the daily interaction with my SEATTLE listeners, I’m truly excited to focus my attention on continuing the tradition of ‘CT40’ and bringing it into the next decade with fun, captivating new features, emotion, and remembering the stars of yesterday, while introducing the Country stars of tomorrow, taking CT40 into the next 40 years!”

FITZ joined KNUC as morning host last year (NET NEWS 4/15/19), and previously was morning host at crosstown ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF), where he spent 12 years.

HUBBARD RADIO SEATTLE VP/MARKET Mgr. WHEELER MORRIS, said, “Over the past few years FITZ and his entire team have connected the new 98-9 THE BULL with a growing audience and they will be missed.”

Added Brand/Content Dir. SCOTT MAHALICK, “We look forward to writing a new chapter for 98-9 THE BULL next year, and are working on plans now. We are glad to continue being the flagship radio station for ‘CT40 with FITZ,’ and look forward to him playing the hits for years to come.”

« see more Net News