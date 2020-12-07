John Lennon Remembered

The evening of DECEMBER 8, 1980 was a tragic one as JOHN LENNON was gunned down in front of his home at THE DAKOTA in NEW YORK CITY by MARK DAVID CHAPMAN.

Now 40 years later, all across CANADA, all STINGRAY Classic Rock and Classic Hits stations, will be marking the day with a celebration of JOHN’s legacy titled "Imagine: A Day For The Life" and will play nothing but John Lennon and Beatles music for the entire day.

STINGRAY SVP/Brands & Content STEVE JONES noted: "The music will be interspersed with retrospective vignettes about his life, music, impact, and influence. Through stories and recollections from legendary stars and ordinary CANADIANS, these STINGRAY stations, beginning at 6a local time will explore how the global legacy of JOHN LENNON lives on, 40 years after his death."

Participating Classic Rock and Classic Hits stations:

BOOM/97.3 TORONTO, ON

K97/EDMONTON, AB

XL 103/CALGARY, AB

Q104 HALIFAX, NS

K-ROCK 97.5/ST. JOHN’S, NL

ZED 98.9/RED DEER, AB

K96.3/KELOWNA, BC

BOOM NETWORK/RURAL ALBERTA (9 STATIONS)

REWIND 103.9/SUDBURY, ON

C103 MONCTON, NB

Q88.9/SAINT JOHN, NB

89.3 K-ROCK/KENTVILLE, NS

Z97.9/NEW GLASGOW, NS

K-ROCK 95.9/STEPHENVILLE, NL

K-ROCK 98.7 GANDER, NL

K-ROCK 102.3 GRAND FALLS – WINDSOR, NL

K-ROCK 103.9 CORNER BROOK, NL

