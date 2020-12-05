Jeremih (Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Finally the best news of all for JEREMIH who has been discharged from CHICAGO's NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL after spending time on a ventilator (NET NEWS 11/16).

According to TMZ, "First and foremost, I would like to thank GOD and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL for saving my life. I will be forever grateful.

"I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to CHANCE THE RAPPER, 50 CENT and DIDDY for their love and support."

