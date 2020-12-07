Steve Taylor

ALL ACCESS sends out get well wishes to voiceover artist STEVE TAYLOR on his recent stroke, as he self-reported over the weekend on FACEBOOK page (12/06):

TAYLOR wrote: "OK. So at last report I mentioned I had a stroke. Yes it was a stroke not a TIA. As I said yesterday, my left side has lost fine motor control. It can and will be regained with acute therapy over the next 2 weeks. I appreciate all of your kind words and messages. I have difficulty typing so this message is gonna stay short but I appreciate you greatly!"

Reach out to STEVE on his FACBBOOK page, INSTAGRAM, or his VO site with your words of encouragement.

