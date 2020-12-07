Springfield, MA

iHEARTMEDIA has launched Hip Hop & R&B WHYN-HD2 (HIP HOP 97.3 THE BEAT)/SPRINGFIELD, MA (W247DL). The station will air commercial free throughout DECEMBER.

PREMIERE NETWORKS/WWPR/NEW YORK’s syndicated "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" will begin in JANUARY on AM drive. The other air shifts will be syndicated or voice tracked from outside the market.

The station website has listed the other air personalities as WHRK/MEMPHIS’s BIG SUE, PREMIERE NETWORKS/KRRL/L.A's BIG BOY, WJBT/JACKSONVILLE’s T-ROY, and WMIB/MIAMI’s DJ 33 1/3.

What is not indicated yet is what time of day these air talents will be heard on the air.

