Kansas City, MO

CARTER BROADCAST GROUP/KANSAS CITY, MO held their 27th ANNUAL TOY & FOOD DRIVE. It was a digital weekend of giving (12/4-12/5) and COVID-safe with donations taken online.

The entire cluster participated --Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ), Gospel KPRT (1590-A/106.1), and Urban Oldies KPRS-HD2 (K-103.3). The Drive began on NOVEMBER 13th.

OM MYRON FEARS told ALL ACCESS, "Even though COVID-19 has placed obstacles on how we normally do this, we thought it was important to continue our tradition of raising funds for the HARVESTERS COMMUNITY FOOD NETWORK and the UNITED STATES MARINES’ TOYS FOR TOTS.

“METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE is also a partner on this. We want children and families to experience a great CHRISTMAS. So far since the Drive started, we have provided close to 6000 meals and 200 toys.”

Donations will continue to be taken through DECEMBER 13th. To donate to either HARVESTERS or TOYS FOR TOTS click here.

