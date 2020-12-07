R.I.P. DJ Indiana Jones

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of RADIO ONE Top 40 WNOW (RADIONOW 100.9)/INDIANAPOLIS evening co-host DJ INDIANA JONES (RON MINER). The 50-year-old died on FRIDAY (12/4). There are no details available as to the cause of death.

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE RVP DEON LEVINGSTON issued a statement, “The sudden passing of RON MINER, known as DJ INDIANA JONES, has deeply shocked and saddened us. INDIANA JONES has been a household name in the INDIANAPOLIS DJ community for over three decades and most recently was co-hosting nights on RADIONOW 100.9.

“JONES was one of the original air personalities and DJs for RADIONOW and has mixed on (WHHH) HOT 96.3 for over 20 years. He was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at RADIO ONE/ INDIANAPOLIS and the entire URBAN ONE family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to RON’s family and friends.”

Here is a WNOW tribute link.

