Lineup Changes

The NEW YORK POST is reporting that ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK is revamping its lineup and will launch a local morning show in JANUARY.

The moves include the shift of RICK (HUMPTY) DIPIETRO, CHRIS CANTY, and DAVE ROTHENBERG from 9-11a to 5-8a (ET) weekday and the national KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI show losing an hour in the market to run 8-10a. The station will continue to air MIKE GREENBERG's national "GREENY" show as it moves to its new 10a-noon slot and will air ALAN HAHN and BART SCOTT's new national show noon-2p. With the new 5-8a show, GORDON DAMER will lose his 5a hour-long show but remains on the station as an anchor. The rest of the schedule -- an hour of MAX KELLERMAN's national show at 2p followed by MICHAEL KAY 3-7p, CHRIS CARLIN 7-10, and LARRY HARDESTY 10p-midnight, plus the national SPORTSCENTER ALL NIGHT -- remains in place.

« see more Net News