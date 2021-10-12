All-Star Salute

Country star LEE GREENWOOD will mark the 40th anniversary of his career with an all-star tribute concert on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021 at the VON BRAUN CENTER in HUNTSVILLE, AL.

Set to perform at the celebration are GREENWOOD’s friends: LEE BRICE, DUSTIN LYNCH, RILEY GREEN, MICHAEL RAY, MICHAEL W. SMITH, JAMEY JOHNSON, BIG & RICH, ALABAMA’s RANDY OWEN, HOME FREE, SAM MOORE, TRACY BYRD, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, CRYSTAL GAYLE, MARK WILLS and THE FRONTMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC (TIM RUSHLOW, RICHIE McDONALD and LARRY STEWART), with more to be announced.

“With this crazy year we have had to endure, I am really excited to be celebrating in 2021,” said GREENWOOD. “I have been part of so many of these tribute concert events, and they are literally like a family reunion with everyone hanging backstage telling their favorite stories from the road or studio … When you get in the music business, you just hope for success. I can’t believe I have actually been having hits for 40 years. I never knew so many of my songs had influenced so many of these great artists that are joining me for this celebration. It’s going to be spectacular, something that HUNTSVILLE has never seen before!”

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th at 10a (CT) beginning at $25 at Ticketmaster.com or the venue box office. VIP packages that include a private dinner and meet and greet with GREENWOOD the night before the show will also be available. The show is being produced by OUTBACK PRESENTS in association with LEE GREENWOOD, INC.

