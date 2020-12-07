-
Bob Dylan Sells His Songwriting Catalog To Universal Music
UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has signed, a landmark deal to purchase DYLAN’s entire songwriting catalog — including world-changing classics like 'Blowin’ in the Wind,' 'The Times They Are A-Changin’' and 'Like a Rolling Stone' — in what may be the biggest acquisition ever of the music publishing rights of a single act.
The price was not disclosed, but is estimated at more than $300 million.
“It’s no secret that the art of songwriting is the fundamental key to all great music, nor is it a secret that BOB is one of the very greatest practitioners of that art,” said UMG Chief Exec. LUCIAN GRAINGE.
UMG has posted a video regarding the signing here.