Dylan (Photo: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has signed, a landmark deal to purchase DYLAN’s entire songwriting catalog — including world-changing classics like 'Blowin’ in the Wind,' 'The Times They Are A-Changin’' and 'Like a Rolling Stone' — in what may be the biggest acquisition ever of the music publishing rights of a single act.

The price was not disclosed, but is estimated at more than $300 million.

“It’s no secret that the art of songwriting is the fundamental key to all great music, nor is it a secret that BOB is one of the very greatest practitioners of that art,” said UMG Chief Exec. LUCIAN GRAINGE.

UMG has posted a video regarding the signing here.

