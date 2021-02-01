Ski

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA has signed radio veteran FRANK SKI to do morning beginning on FEBRUARY 1st, 2021. In addition, he will continue to do PM drive for HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC.

SKI exited mornings at ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA in JULY (NET NEWS 7/22). He signed on for afternoons at WHUR/DC at the end of JULY (NET NEWS 7/30). Recently SKI also signed a global publishing deal with SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING (NET NEWS 10/16).

Dir/Branding & Programming TERRI AVERY said, "I'm thrilled to usher in this new era of "THE FRANK SKI SHOW" on KISS 104.1. FRANK SKI is a proven leader and trusted voice in ATLANTA's African American community. We welcome FRANK to the KISS 104.1 team."

SKI added, "I'm excited that I will continue to serve the ATLANTA community and work with this dynamic COX MEDIA GROUP TEAM. I am grateful to ROB BABIN, CHRIS EAGAN, TERRI AVERY, STEVE SMITH, and of course, my agent GARY BERNSTEIN who came together to create this perfect partnership."

CMG/ATLANTA RADIO VP/Market Manager ROB BABIN said, “We're very excited to announce FRANK SKI is joining the CMG ATLANTA team. Our commitment to building a new local morning show for ATLANTA on KISS 104.1, combined with FRANK SKI's passion for his audience and our community, will be a winning combination.”

« see more Net News