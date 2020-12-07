Whitman

SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A (AM 870 THE ANSWER)/LOS ANGELES and KTIE-A (AM 590 THE ANSWER)/SAN BERNARDINO-RIVERSIDE "THE MORNING ANSWER" co-host BRIAN WHITMAN has exited the stations. WHITMAN disclosed that he had been let go after eight years in a FACEBOOK post.

WHITMAN, a rare liberal among SALEM's otherwise conservative host roster, hosted the morning show with several different co-hosts, most recently JENNIFER HORN but including BEN SHAPIRO, HEIDI HARRIS, and ELISHA KRAUSS. His previous stops include KLSX and KABC-A/LOS ANGELES, WABC-A/NEW YORK, WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, KKBH (102.9 THE BEACH)/SAN DIEGO, and COMEDY WORLD RADIO NETWORK, plus voice work for RICK DEES at KIIS/LOS ANGELES and many syndicated and local shows.

