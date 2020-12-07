-
Bristol Myers-Squibb Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Spots For November 30-December 6
December 7, 2020 at 8:27 AM (PT)
MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 30-DECEMBER 6 saw BRISTOL MYERS-SQUIBB jump from 11th to first place overall, with THE HOME DEPOT, atop the chart for the last three weeks, falling to seventh.
The Top 10:
- BRISTOL MYERS-SQUIBB (#11 last week; 60057 instances)
- BANK OF AMERICA (#2, 58041)
- PROGRESSIVE (#6; 46333)
- GEICO (#3: 42692)
- iHEARTRADIO (#4; 42820)
- MERRILL (#8; 41704)
- THE HOME DEPOT (#1, 40102)
- STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW (#9; 38311)
- VICKS (#5; 35779)
- STATE FARM (#10; 33756)