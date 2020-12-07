Top 10 National Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 30-DECEMBER 6 saw BRISTOL MYERS-SQUIBB jump from 11th to first place overall, with THE HOME DEPOT, atop the chart for the last three weeks, falling to seventh.

The Top 10:

BRISTOL MYERS-SQUIBB (#11 last week; 60057 instances) BANK OF AMERICA (#2, 58041) PROGRESSIVE (#6; 46333) GEICO (#3: 42692) iHEARTRADIO (#4; 42820) MERRILL (#8; 41704) THE HOME DEPOT (#1, 40102) STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW (#9; 38311) VICKS (#5; 35779) STATE FARM (#10; 33756)

