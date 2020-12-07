Downs

GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT has named CLIFF DOWNS Sr. VP/Publishing and Artist Development. DOWNS has seen success in the music industry as an artist, songwriter and producer, and previously was Pres. of YOUNG GUNS PUBLISHING. He will now use his experience to guide and develop new artists and songwriters. Congratulate DOWNS here.

“CLIFF’s wealth of experience and success in all aspects of the music industry, along with the passion and care he puts in all that he does, has made him an invaluable asset to our artists and songwriters,” said GIVEN founding partner CINDY OWEN.

“I'm excited to be a part of the GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT family and have the opportunity to work with some established hit songwriters as well as some extremely talented young writer/artists, all with very promising futures,” said DOWNS. “I look forward to working with the amazing team that has been assembled at GIVEN.”

