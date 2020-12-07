Piscopo

Comedian, former "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" cast member, and current SALEM News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER)/NEW YORK morning host JOE PISCOPO is adding a weekend FRANK SINATRA show on crosstown RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A, reports the NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX.

PISCOPO, who regularly impersonated SINATRA on "SNL," wlll host "SUNDAY NIGHTS WITH SINATRA" on WABC beginning DECEMBER 13th.

