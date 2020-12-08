JoJo

WARNER RECORDS singer and songwriter JOJO has setup her DECEMBER BABY LIVESTREAM CONCERT SPECIAL. The concert, presented by NOCAP will air live from THE ROXY in LOS ANGELES on DECEMBER 18 at 6p PST. There will be no in-person audience and all COVID protocols will be strictly enforced for the band and crew. Tickets for the event are available today (12/7).

JOJO has just released her video for the song DECEMBER BABY. Check out the video on YOUTUBE.

