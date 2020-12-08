12 Seconds Of Songs To Win 12 Christmas Gifts From ALT2K

WITHERS BROADCASTING Alternative WVZA (92.7 ALT2K)/MARION-CARBONDALE, IL begins "TWELVE SECONDS OF CHRISTMAS" TODAY (12/8) every weekday through DECEMBER 23rd.

92.7 ALT 2K PD GAVIN MURPHY said, "The TWELVE SECONDS OF CHRISTMAS is a 12-day long promotion designed to see how well our listeners know our power songs. Starting at 6a, ALT2K will 'gift' listeners with the chance to win a prize pack by identify a song... after hearing only a one second snippet. After 7a, if the prize is still unclaimed, we'll play 2 seconds of the song, and so on, until we get a winner. 12 days, 12 songs, 12 prize packs... and up to 12 seconds of music to identify the song. We're celebrating CHRISTMAS the only way we know how... with great music and a chance to win cool prizes."

