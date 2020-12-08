Super Listeners Study 2020

EDISON RESEARCH released the results of its second annual Super Listeners Study of podcast consumers over 18 years old who listen to five or more hours of podcasts weekly, with almost half -- 49%, up from 37% last year -- agreeing that podcast ads are the best way for marketers to reach them, and 54% saying that they are more likely to buy a product after hearing a podcast ad for it, up from 46% last year.

In the study, conducted with AD RESULTS MEDIA and PODCASTONE, the "super listeners" indicated a belief among 56% (up from 49%) that the number of ads in podcasts are going up, and more -- 38%, up from 24% -- think there are "too many" ads in podcasts. 41% perceived ad breaks getting longer, as opposed to 35% last year, but self-reported ad-skipping behavior "did not increase substantially." 33% said they pay more attention to host-read ads.

Among statements seeing increases in "super listeners" agreeing with them were “Your opinion of a company is more positive when you hear it mentioned on one of the podcasts you regularly listen to” (48%, up from 44%); “When price and quality are equal, you prefer to buy products from companies that advertise on or sponsor the podcasts you regularly listen to” (46%, up from 43%); and “You pay more attention to advertising on podcasts than on other forms of media” (48%, up from 44%).



“We are so pleased that AD RESULTS MEDIA and PODCASTONE have partnered with EDISON RESEARCH to continue our Super Listeners Research Series,” said EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER. “With the quantity of podcast advertising increasing, and the character of those ads changing, it is imperative to take the temperature of podcasting’s best customers regularly. Super Listeners 2020 very clearly shows that while podcasting continues to enjoy advantages as an advertising platform, listeners are noticing more ads and longer ad breaks.”

The data was presented in a webinar this afternoon with PODCASTONE's NORM PATTIZ and AD RESULTS MEDIA's MARSHALL WILLIAMS joining WEBSTER.

Find out more at www.edisonresearch.com/super-listeners-2020.

