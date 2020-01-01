Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for NOVEMBER 30-DECEMBER 6 showed downloads up 13% from the previous week and up 27% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from DECEMBER 2, 2019 to DECEMBER 6, 2020 was +17% for Arts, +16% for Business, +40% for Comedy, -3% for Education, -12% for History, +54% for News, +13% for Science, +10% for Society & Culture, +11% for Sports, and +11% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +6% for Arts, +8% for Business, +22% for Comedy, 0% for Education, -4% for History, +17% for News, -1% for Science, +6% for Society & Culture, +23% for Sports, and -1% for True Crime.

