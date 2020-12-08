Radio To The Christmas Rescue

Americans are experiencing a very different holiday season this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts are discouraging travel and big family celebrations, and encouraging staying at home. That's having quite an impact on anxiety and depression for everyone. The only real fix for this for the remainder of this doomed year is spreading the Holiday Spirit. Radio is all over the task with it's format flips to All-CHRISTMAS music.

The number of stations flipping to all CHRISTMAS this year has significantly increased, and the list keeps getting longer and longer. Make sure your listening to one of these CHRISTMAS stations to get you in the mood while you decorate the house or home office this year.

If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

