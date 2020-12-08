Pandora

PANDORA data shows that 7% more listeners tuned into holiday stations this year between OCTOBER 15th and NOVEMBER 15th than in the same period in 2019.

PANDORA will launch its brand campaign, “Holiday Hits Different” this week, which includes TV spots and digital components featuring SIA as a party guest zooming in for the celebration.

The service also announced a series of new holiday programming featuring Modes (a discovery tool that helps users customize their listening experience) on two of its most popular holiday stations, CHRISTMAS RADIO and HOLIDAY HITS, as well as a handful of popular genre stations.



PANDORA will also roll out a branded integration on JIMMY KIMMEL featuring sidekick GUILLERMO, as well as a custom integration and takeover in "Elf" for AMC’s “Best CHRISTMAS Ever” programming.



Listeners can personalize their PANDORA iPHONE app icon – choosing between two holiday-themed designs



PANDORA’s live virtual event series connecting fans, artists, and brands will continue over the holiday season. DOLLY PARTON brought some holiday cheer to the PANDORA LIVE stage last weekend alongside TASHA COBBS LEONARD, BRETT ELDREDGE and CARLY PEARCE during a special virtual celebration. CARRIE UNDERWOOD will perform in an upcoming virtual holiday concert.



CHRISTMAS day will mark the return of NBA basketball, with PANDORA airing TV spots to promote UNINTERRUPTED RADIO, an exclusive station that features music selected by top NBA and WNBA players. From DECEMBER 7th through 14th, PANDORA is also sponsoring ABC/ESPN’s ‘Holiday Hoops’ package, which will align with early-season NCAA tournaments and other top matchups.

