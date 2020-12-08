Country artist, BROADWAY star and podcast host GARY MORRIS has signed with NASHVILLE-based booking agency FUSION TOURING. MORRIS landed five #1 Country hits and 11 additional Top 10 records during his time as a WARNER recording artist in the 1980s, and starred in "Les Misérables" on BROADWAY.

"As an agent for 25 years, I have always followed GARY's career and had the utmost respect for him as a multi-talented singer, writer, musician, publisher, BROADWAY and TV actor and entrepreneur," said FUSION TOURING VP MIKE MEADE. "He is the complete package, and I am thrilled that the timing is right to invite him to join our FUSION TOURING roster of talent."

« see more Net News