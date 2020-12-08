DISCORD’s SNOWSGIVING 2020 powered by DASH RADIO has kicked off and this year's event features giveaways, contests, and featured artists joining in on the celebration with livestream performances by DEADMAU5, SNOOP DOGG "DJ SNOOPADELIC", KASKADE, TOKIMONSTA, KREWELLA and more all week on TWITCH and DISCORD. You can sign up for access at here.

Charitable donations raised during SNOWSGIVING will go directly to DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS. DISCORD has set a fundraising goal of $150,000 and has committed to a $50,000 donation on top of that. DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS is an organization focused on providing medical humanitarian care in more than 70 countries around the world.

Get more information on SNOWSGIVING 2020 here.

« see more Net News