Throwback Brands

THROWBACK BRANDS is offering free NEW YEAR'S EVE programming featuring '80, '90s and '00s music shows.

Said THROWBACK BRANDS CEO TONY LORINO. “This is a great chance to enhance your programming with fun, energetic,and engaging content, especially if your staff is stretched thin this holiday season. And, even if your staff

is not telling you they are out of gas, there’s a good chance they are. Give them the night off and let us help your team out!”



The two specials include THROWBACK NATION RADIO with LORINO, featuring party songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s, and THROWBACK 2K with CHRIS CRUISE, with the early hits of the ‘00s. Both shows are deliverable via DROPBOX

completely commercial-free



To reserve one of the specials for your station, e-mail info@throwbacknationradio.com.

