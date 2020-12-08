-
No New Station Sale Transactions In FCC Databases Tuesday Morning
December 8, 2020 at 4:40 AM (PT)
The FCC databases showed no new station sale transactions available to view TUESDAY morning (12/8).
GUAM POWER II, INC. filed for an STA to operate KVOG-A/AGANA, GUAM with reduced power from a temporary site while it makes arrangements for a new site.
And MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. has closed on the donation of Silent KNRY-A-K240EV/MONTEREY, CA to HANFORD YOUTH SERVICES INC.