HOWARD STERN has inked a new five-year deal to continue with SIRIUSXM, including hosting "THE HOWARD STERN SHOW" and licensing his archival material to the company.

"Fifteen years ago, I joined SIRIUSXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SIRIUSXM liberated me. I felt like TINA TURNER freeing myself from IKE," said STERN. "And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving. I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about METAMUCIL crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don't have an excuse to quit."

"I would like to thank my incredible crew that I work with every morning and of course the talented ROBIN QUIVERS," STERN continued. "ROBIN, we make a great team. Like SONNY AND CHER, CAPTAIN AND TENNILLE, CHARLES MANSON and SQUEAKY FROMME, we continue our great friendship. I look forward to more laughs and good times. As a proud member of BACHELOR Nation I say… ROBIN, will you accept my rose and dare I say, should you forgo your individual room, will you join me in the fantasy suite?"

STERN added, "I am honored to be a part of the greatest content provider in media today. SIRIUSXM, I love you and I'm thrilled to continue our journey together. If you haven't listened to this wonderful service filled with music, talk, sports and just about anything you could want, please check it out. The SIRIUSXM app continues to grow and you will enjoy all of the HOWARD STERN and SIRIUSXM video content on there. Our next five years together will be incredible. Join the party."

"As the leading audio entertainment company, we couldn't be happier to have HOWARD, the leading host in all of radio and audio, continue to make SIRIUSXM the home for his show, channels, and archives while at the peak of his broadcasting career," said CEO JIM MEYER. "HOWARD's home has been SIRIUSXM and it will remain that way, but we've expanded SIRIUSXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from HOWARD can find audiences on additional platforms. May I add, I consider HOWARD a close friend and look forward to listening to him for years to come."

