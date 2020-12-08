Fundraiser

CITY OF HOPE’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group’s FUTURE HOPE NEW YORK Committee has partnered with BANDSINTOWN LIVE to present a live-streamed concert event on live.bandsintown.com. The musical celebration will air on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th, 3-7p (ET)/12-4p (PT). The concert will benefit CITY OF HOPE’s mission to eliminate cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and other life-threatening diseases.

The live stream concert fundraiser will feature performances by PENTATONIX, ALOE BLACCA, LESLIE ODOM, JR., ANDY GRAMMER, KALIE SHORR, JP SAXE, ALMOST MONDAY, ANNA SHOEMAKER, FOR KING & COUNTRY, GUNNAR GEHL, JACK NEWSOME, JOHN SPLITHOFF, LOVELYTHEBAND, MATT NATHANSON, RUTH B., THE HAPPY FITS, TRAIN and more to be announced.

“BANDSINTOWN has always been at the forefront of supporting the artists and their fans and bringing them together. With that said, our Future Hope team is excited to be partnering with BANDSINTOWN, and with these talented artists and their label and management teams, to help raise awareness and support for CITY OF HOPE,” said CITY OF HOPE's FUTURE HOPE NEW YORK co-founder ANTHONY IOVINO. “It’s a blessing to take what we do each day in this industry and put that energy and passion towards helping others. CITY OF HOPE is a special place that does amazing things, and it makes us all want to step up and do amazing things to support that mission of HOPE!”

