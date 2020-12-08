Salvation Army's 'Rock The Red Kettle' In Support Of 'Rescue Christmas'

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE is joining THE SALVATION ARMY and SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP in support of THE SALVATION ARMY’s “Rescue Christmas” campaign. SONY artists ROBERT COUNTS, ADAM DOLEAC, NIKO MOON, MITCHELL TENPENNY and RACHEL WAMMACK will perform for the campaign's "Rock the Red Kettle" special in an effort inspire viewers to donate to the cause. The special will air exclusively on SINCLAIR’s free streaming platform, STIRR (STIRR CITY channel 1), on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 7p (CT), with an encore airing on STIRR MUSIC (channel 400) on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17th at 11a (CT).

The artists' performances were pre-recorded at ACME FEED & SEED in downtown NASHVILLE.

“Our SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE family of artists are thrilled to lend their voices to such an important cause with the SALVATION ARMY’s mission to rescue CHRISTMAS," said SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's Sr. Dir./Partnership Marketing NICOLE MARINAKE. "More than ever, we know that music has the power to bring people together and we’re so grateful to both the SALVATION ARMY and SINCLAIR for this collaboration that started with KANE BROWN’s halftime performance on THANKSGIVING and will stretch through the holidays.”

“THE SALVATION ARMY is prepared to serve more individuals and families this holiday season than ever before,” said National Commander of THE SALVATION ARMY, Commissioner KENNETH G. HODDER. “Our ability to rescue CHRISTMAS for millions of people will be directly attributable to support from the American public and partners like SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP.”

The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, FIRE TV, APPLE TV as well as iOS and ANDROID devices, or at www.STIRR.com.

« see more Net News